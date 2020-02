During an operation carried out by Latasil police, huge amounts of banned cough syrup had seized in Guwahati on Tuesday night.

As per reports, ahead of police checking, the miscreants abandoned the huge consignment of Phencedyl cough syrup worth Rs 1.11 lakh.

The police authorities informed that they will check the CCTV footage in order to nab the culprits. Police are yet to make an arrest and the investigation is underway in this regard.