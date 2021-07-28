Barak Democratic Front Calls for Bandh Over Assam-Mizoram Border Tense

[bsa_pro_ajax_ad_space id=12]

Several organizations of Barak Valley have called for a bandh amid the Assam-Mizoram border tense leaving six Assam Police personnel dead. The bandh in Barak has also hit the normal life in Hailakandi.

The local public and organizations in Hailakandi have also supported the bandh. The shops, business establishments have been closed down in protest against the border tense.

The organizations have also staged a protest by blocking the Katakal National Highway in Hailakandi and also demanded a permanent solution to the Assam-Mizoram border issue.

On the other hand, the bandh called by the Barak Democratic Front has also hit the life in Karimganj as the bandh has been called from 5 AM. All kinds of markets have been closed down while movements of public vehicles have also been halted during the bandh hours.

