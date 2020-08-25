Barak Valley: 10-Day Total Lockdown in 3 Districts

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Picture
99

The Assam Government has imposed a ten-day complete lockdown in three districts of Barak Valley amid the surge in COVID-19 cases from August 26 to September 4.

According to reports, the lockdown will come into effect at Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi district.

A lockdown in the region, which is also an entry point to the neighbouring states Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, would affect goods and other movements to these states as well.

Related News

Western Railways has No Record of PM Modi’s Father’s Tea…

Nagaland: Assam Rifles Recover Arms, Nabbed Arms Dealer

UP: Shiv Sena Demands CBI Probe into death of Chetan Chauhan

North Korea Leader Kim Jong Un Dead – Says Expert

The south Assam region comprising the three districts has registered over 3,000 COVID-19 cases and has recorded around 30 deaths.

You might also like
Top Stories

England to tour Sri Lanka on 2020

Entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput Ended Contract with YRF: Rhea to Cops

Entertainment

Deepika’s ‘Chhapaak’ look creates sensation

World

Thai cave boys share traumatic ordeal in press conference

Regional

Cattle smuggler shot dead by BSF in Dhubri

Regional

One dead in Tamulpur accident

Comments
Loading...