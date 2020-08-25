Barak Valley: 10-Day Total Lockdown in 3 Districts

The Assam Government has imposed a ten-day complete lockdown in three districts of Barak Valley amid the surge in COVID-19 cases from August 26 to September 4.

According to reports, the lockdown will come into effect at Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi district.

A lockdown in the region, which is also an entry point to the neighbouring states Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, would affect goods and other movements to these states as well.

The south Assam region comprising the three districts has registered over 3,000 COVID-19 cases and has recorded around 30 deaths.