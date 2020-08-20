Barak Valley: NHM Contractual Workers To Hold Protest Demanding Regular Jobs

As the number of people affected by coronavirus infection in Barak Valley is increasing with each day, health workers in the region will protest against the state health department.

National Health Mission (NHM) workers announced a 24-hour strike on Saturday (August 22) to demand the regularization of jobs of doctors, nurses, and lab technicians working under NHM for a long time.

At a press conference held in Silchar today, the health workers arm of Barak Valley zone under All Assam National Health Mission Medical and Paramedical Employees Association have announced the strike.

All the health workers have repeatedly appealed to the Health Minister and the Chief Minister of the state demanding that their jobs be regularized or that they are given the same status as all other state government employees. The health workers have complained that despite providing health services since 2006 for a very nominal salary although they have been appointed under the Fixed Pay scheme.

Furthermore, amid the outbreak of COVID-19, the contractual health workers have been working for longer hours as compared to regular workers.

On August 3, all the health workers through the Cachar Hills Deputy Commissioner issued a memorandum to the state health minister and the chief minister, setting a deadline of 15 days.

In the press briefing, the health workers have stated, “But the government has not taken the issue seriously, forcing all health workers to observe a 24-hour strike on Saturday”.