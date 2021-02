Assamese actress Barasha Rani Bishaya got married to a young man named Bhaskar Baruah hailing from Jorhat on Monday.

The marriage took place in Mayong’s Garanga mandir today afternoon with her family and friends present at the ceremony.

Check out few pictures below –

Check out the video below –

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1870505069780746

Earlier, Barasha Rani was married to a businessman named Avinash Saikia, who unfortunately passed away.