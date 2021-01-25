Barpeta: 11 Injured In Road Accident

Eleven commuters on Wednesday have been injured in a road accident in Barpeta.



The incident occurred near Keotkuchi in Barpeta due to a head-on collision between a Tata Mobile bearing the registration number AS-15C-4179 and a tempo with the number license AS-14C-9828) at Keotkuchi near Barpeta

Following which, the driver of the tempo and ten other commuters in it were severely injured and were admitted to Barpeta Medical College and Hospital.

All the commuters were travelling for work from Chenga Musalmanpara village to Barpeta town.

Meanwhile, the Tata Mobile has fled the scene of the incident.