Top StoriesRegional

Barpeta: 11 Injured In Road Accident

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
0

Eleven commuters on Wednesday have been injured in a road accident in Barpeta.


The incident occurred near Keotkuchi in Barpeta due to a head-on collision between a Tata Mobile bearing the registration number AS-15C-4179 and a tempo with the number license AS-14C-9828) at Keotkuchi near Barpeta

Following which, the driver of the tempo and ten other commuters in it were severely injured and were admitted to Barpeta Medical College and Hospital.

Related News

PM Modi Lauds EC On National Voters Day

Arnab Paid ₹40 Lakh, $12000 To Manipulate TRP: Ex-BARC CEO

308 Pak Twitter Handles Made To Disrupt Farmers’ Rally

Minor Tremors Felt In Itanagar

All the commuters were travelling for work from Chenga Musalmanpara village to Barpeta town.

Meanwhile, the Tata Mobile has fled the scene of the incident.

You might also like
Top Stories

GUWAHATI: Check Book Stall Opening Time

Top Stories

BTC Swearing-In Ceremony Tomorrow

Top Stories

FASHEI : Suspend VC D. Nath; Must Finish the Investigation First!

Top Stories

Jahnu Barua To Direct Film On Lachit Borphukan

Regional

Drunken Husband Allegedly Sets Wife On Fire In Bokakhat

Regional

Know your Lok Sabha constituency: Nowgong

Comments
Loading...