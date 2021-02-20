Barpeta: CM Sonowal Unveils Bronze Statue Of Swami Vivekananda

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday unveiled a life-size bronze statue of Swami Vivekananda at Barpeta Road, marking the 125th anniversary of the saints’ return to India after delivering the historic speech at Chicago religious congregation in 1893.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Sonowal said Vivekananda gave this world the essence of the Indian social system and ethos of Hindu culture.

“Swami Vivekananda appreciated the spirit of Indian philosophy and showed humanity the right path to progress. Inspired by this great soul, we need to go forward to forge a society based on service of mankind,” he said.

CM Sonowal added that Vivekananda was a great saint who helped in building a society based on the tenets of humanity.

In a bid to popularize the icon among the younger generation and let them know Swami-ji’s ideology on Hindu philosophy, Sonowal said that Vivekananda gave everything to the society following which the young generation can inculcate in them the virtues of morality.

Citing Vivekananda’s epoch-making Chicago speech, Sonowal said that it put India on a high pedestal in front of the world community.

Union minister responsible for the development of the north-eastern region (DoNER) Jitendra Singh, while appreciating CM Sonowal for his “relentless efforts to change the image of Assam”, he stated that Assam was earlier known only for wrong reasons like bomb blasts, shoot outs, extortions etc, but now its image has undergone a major change in the last few years.

The occasion was attended by Housefed chairman Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Vivekananda’s philosophical centre’s general secretary Chinmoy Bagchi, eminent social activist Basistha Bujarbaruah, social worker Shankar Das and a host of other dignitaries.