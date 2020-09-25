Barpeta: Huge Amount of Brown Sugar Seized, 2 Held

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
Drug Peddlers arrested
Representative Image
67

In an operation against drugs, the Barpeta police have apprehended two drug peddlers and seized huge amounts of brown sugar on Thursday night.

The drug peddlers identified as Imran Khondokar and Mohidul Hussain have been arrested while they were on their way to Palhaji from Bohori on a bike with registration number AS 15 AM 0696.

Police seized 10 containers loaded with brown sugar in the operation launched by DSP of border section Bhubaneswar Deka and Officer in-charge of Barpeta police station Pranjit Das.

It may be mentioned that the drug smuggling in Barpeta has been rising at an alarming rate and Barpeta police seized huge amounts of drugs and arrested 5 drug peddlers in 10 days of operation.

