Barpeta: MC College’s Student Arrested for Drug Smuggling

A student of Barpeta’s MC College was involved in drug smuggling and was apprehended by police on Saturday night with a huge amount of brown sugar. The student has been identified as Mohibul Islam.

The student, who is a student of BA 2nd semester of MC College was involved with drug smuggling for many days. Police seized nine containers of brown sugar from the student while he was taking the drugs for sale to another youth.

Police informed that the workers of Ram Sena apprehended the youth and handed over to police. Police lodged a complaint and started the initial investigation.