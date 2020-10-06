Basistha: 2 Coal Laden Trucks Seized, 3 Held

The Basistha police nabbed one coal businessman and seized two coal-laden trucks on Monday night. The businessman identified as Sudip Pal has been taken for health screening by Basistha police after being arrested.

Police also arrested the drivers of the trucks bearing registration number ML 11-4188 and ML 04 G 5395.

Pal was arrested for an untoward incident which took place at Kamrup Kata in Beltola on Monday morning.

Police also interrogated him regarding the demand of money from the coal-laden trucks.