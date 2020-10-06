Basistha: 2 Coal Laden Trucks Seized, 3 Held

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
Coal Truck Seized
Representative Image
43

The Basistha police nabbed one coal businessman and seized two coal-laden trucks on Monday night. The businessman identified as Sudip Pal has been taken for health screening by Basistha police after being arrested.

Police also arrested the drivers of the trucks bearing registration number ML 11-4188 and ML 04 G 5395.

Pal was arrested for an untoward incident which took place at Kamrup Kata in Beltola on Monday morning.

Related News

Assam Records Highest Crimes Against Women: NCRB

Nalbari: Biker Dies of Suspected Rash Driving

Assam Posts 1518 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

COVID-19: Assam Loses Another 11 Lives

Police also interrogated him regarding the demand of money from the coal-laden trucks.

You might also like
Regional

Sivasagar : Eviction Notice Served To Heritage Jaysagar Restaurant

Regional

Definition of Assamese only in Assembly: Himanta

Sports

Feroz Shah Kotla to be renamed Arun Jaitley Stadium

Regional

Highway nightmare: Pallab Lochan Finds ‘New Excuse’

Regional

Assam doesn’t need CAB: Lurinjyoti Gogoi

World

Nobel Prize for Economics awarded to 3 for “fighting poverty”

Comments
Loading...