Batadrava Than To be Transformed Like Golden Temple

The Batadrava Than in Nagaon district will be transformed into one like the Golden Temple. The birthplace of Srimanta Sankardeva will undergo a facelift as a megaproject has been undertaken by the state government.

A fund of Rs.155 crores has already been allocated for the project.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will flag off the project soon. Preparations for the ceremonial launch of the project is underway at the premises of the Than.

Notably, the Assam State BJP, in recent times had been highlighting “the need of developing” Batadrava Than into a hot tourist destination.

Earlier this year, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while speaking at the Independence Day programme in Morigaon had said that the State Government is committed to transform Batadrava Than by enhancing the grandeur and magnificence par excellence.

“I offer a solemn commitment on behalf of the people of Assam, to transform Batadrava Than in Bordowa, the birthplace of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva, by enhancing the grandeur and magnificence par excellence,” said Himanta Biswa Sarma while speaking at the Independence Day programme at Morigaon this year.