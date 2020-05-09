BBCI Health-Workers Sent to Quarantine

By Pratidin Bureau
A health worker of B Barooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) has been sent to quarantine. Earlier six health workers from the hospital have been sent to quarantine at Singimari quarantine center.

A total of eight persons from Amingaon, North Guwahati have been quarantined. A total of 11 people from Kamrup district associated with BBCI have been sent to quarantine after the death of COVID-19 patient Dipika Basfor who was the granddaughter of a health worker of the hospital.

The health workers who have been sent to quarantine are Mintu Das, Dipa Das, Ruby Das, Pallavi Thakuria, Jayi Devi, Nripen Das, and Nikita Pal among others.

Following the incident, chaos erupted in the Amingaon area of North Guwahati.

It may be mentioned that one Dipika Basfor died of COVID-19 who was a granddaughter of one of the health workers in BBCI hospital. Dipika was staying in the Harijan Colony inside the campus with her grandmother, mother, and aunt.

However, the hospital has been declared as ‘Containment Zone’ and all services except emergencies have been closed for 28 days.

