BBCI starts Emergency Services from Today

Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI), Guwahati has opened its emergency services for cancer patients from Saturday. However, ongoing treatment like radiotherapy, chemotherapy will be resumed from Monday (May 11).

Due to limited staff because of the containment of residential complexes within BBCI Campus, regular OPD Services for new patients will remain closed unless the situation improves.

“Our commitment to serve humanity is part of our life. Keeping this in mind, we have decided to start the Emergency Services from 9th May”, said Dr Amal Ch Kataki, Director of BBCI.

“We are providing regular services to 78 indoor patients at the moment. Some of the comments from our patients treated during the entire lock down period have been compiled in the form of ‘Sounds of Soul’ with their informed consent” Kataki said in a statement.

BBCI staff quarters have been declared as a containment zone from Friday after a 16-year-old who was posthumously detected to be COVID-19 had stayed in the staff quarters.