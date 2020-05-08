BBCI To Remain Closed for 28 Days

By Pratidin Bureau
All services in B Barooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) will remain closed for 28 days from today except emergency services, informed the authority of the hospital. The move came after a 16-year old girl died of COVID-19 on Thursday.

The hospital authority said that the staff and doctors of the hospital should stay in the quarters and can’t move outside except for an emergency. If any staff or doctor would have to go out of the hospital campus, they should take permission from the hospital authority.

The hospital has been declared as the containment zone. The decision was taken after health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the hospital along with the Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup Metro.

Dipika Basfar’s swab was tested positive after her death. She was staying with her mother, grandmother, and aunt in Harijan Colony at the hospital campus and soon after her death, the hospital has been closed for all services.

Chaos erupts amongst cancer patients who have come for treatment in the hospital on Friday as no further treatment will be done on the premises till May 10.

