BCCI Announces Test Squad For 2 Match Series Against NZ

The two tests will be played on November 25-29 and December 3-7, with the first one being played at Kanpur and the second in Mumbai.

The Indian cricket team squad for the two-match test series against New Zealand was announced on Friday. Ajinkya Rahane is set to lead the team for the first test.

Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohamed Shami have been rested as a part of BCCI’s workload management policy.

The team was picked by All-India Senior Selection Committee. Batter Shreyas Iyer and spinner Jayant Yadav made a comeback in the test team.

Jay Shah, the BCCI secretary said, “Virat Kohli will join the squad for the second match and will lead the team”.

Notably, the squad for the T20 series against New Zealand was announced a few days ago, with Rohit Sharma named as the captain in the wake of Virat Kohli stepping down from T20 captaincy.

The squad in full: Ajinkya Rahane (C), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara (VC), Shubman Gill, S Iyer, Wriddiman Saha (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, J Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mohd Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna.

