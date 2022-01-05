BCCI Postpones Ranji Trophy Amid Spike in COVID-19 Cases

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has postponed the Ranji Trophy for this season in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases. The Ranji Trophy was supposed to start on January 13. The player’s health has been prioritized by the BCCI receiving support from India all-rounder Shardul Thakur and state association officials for the decision.

Along with the Ranji Trophy, Col CK Nayudu Trophy and the Senior Women’s T20 League, too, have been put on hold, as the cricket board stated in its press release, “The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced the postponement of the Ranji Trophy, Col CK Nayudu Trophy & Senior Women’s T20 League for the 2021-22 season in the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

“The Ranji Trophy & Col CK Nayudu Trophy were scheduled to begin this month while the Senior Women’s T20 League was scheduled to commence in February.”

Addressing the health concerns, the statement added, “BCCI does not want to compromise the safety of the players, support staff, match officials and other participants involved and hence, has decided to put the three tournaments on hold till further notice. The BCCI will continue to assess the situation and take a call on the start of the tournaments accordingly.”

