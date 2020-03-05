BCCI Reduces IPL 2020 Prize Money

The BCCI sent a circular to all IPL franchises that they decided to implement strict cost-cutting measures with an important decision. As compared to previous IPL seasons, this year, BCCI is going to reduce the prize money up to 50%.

The IPL winners team will get Rs 10 crores only instead of 20 crores. The runners-up will get 6.25 crore, and the losing two qualifiers will get Rs 4.375 crore each.

The senior BCCI source said, “the financial rewards have reworked as a part of the cost-cutting measures. The franchises are all healthy, and they have different ways of income. So the decision on prize money has taken like this”.

The BCCI is contributing to each franchises Rs 50 lakhs each and the state association hosting IPL matches will get Rs 1 crore.

BCCI also announced that the mid-level employees of BCCI who are flying to Asian countries like Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, UAE, which countries flying time are less than eight hours, will not be allowed to avail business class flights.