Be Aware, But Don’t Panic: CM Sonowal

Referring to the 15 people in Guwahati testing positive for COVID-19 yesterday, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday urged people not to panic as only staying united in this fight against the global pandemic can bring victory.

Ostracizing of Coronavirus patients should never happen and he assured that the state government was fully capable of handling rising cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The Chief Minister said that people would need to carry on observing the COVID-19 protocols like wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing and frequent hand washing, etc till there is no vaccine for the deadly virus and only strict observance of health department guidelines would ensure containment of the outbreak.

Sonowal also said that steps have been taken to bring back state’s people stranded outside and those returnees must also adhere to COVID-19 protocols.