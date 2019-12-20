Be cautious: GP Singh to netizens

The Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), GP Singh on Friday urged the people to be cautious while posting or forwarding posts on social media platforms. His message came after the mobile internet resumed in Assam on Friday morning at 9 AM.

Taking to Twitter, GP Singh wrote, “Friends, the mobile internet services are being restored to enable people to go about life in a normal manner. Please be wise in writing, forwarding posts on various social media platforms. Let’s build a stronger Assam together. Looking forward to continued support.”

Friends, the mobile internet services are being restored to enable people to go about life in a normal manner. Please be wise in writing, forwarding posts on various social media platforms. Let’s build a stronger Assam together. Looking forward to continued support. @assampolice — GP Singh (@gpsinghassam) December 20, 2019

It may be mentioned here that the internet was snapped in the State for nine days following violent protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019.

GP Singh was serving as the Inspector General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA). He was sent to Guwahati to “take charge” of the situation on December 12, 2019.