Beharbari Outpost’s KK Infected By COVID-19

K.K. of Beharbari Outpost has tested COVID-19 positive today.

Known as Siddhartha Sharma in real life, KK, the popular character played by him in the comical drama Beharbari Outpost, has become a household name in the state.

The actor took to Facebook to announce him being infected with the virus. He reportedly is under home isolation.

In his FB post, he has also requested everyone who may have come in contact with him to go for COVID-19 test.

Interestingly, Deepjyoti Keot, who plays the role of Mohan in the same drama, has also tested positive for the virus. His character is one of the mainstays of the famous drama.