Belgium’s Iconic ‘Radhadesh’ Building Illuminated With Tricolor On India’s 75th I-Day

By Pratidin Bureau

On the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day, Belgium’s iconic building ‘Chateau de Petite Somme‘ also known as ‘Radhadesh’ was illuminated in Tricolor.

Chateau de Petite Somme is situated in Belgium’s hills of Ardennes and houses the Krishna temple, Indian Embassy in Kabul informed in a tweet.

India is celebrating ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, marking the 75th year of Independence amid patriotic fervour. A series of events are being organised across the country to mark the occasion.

Meanwhile, the Indian embassy in Bhutan, Madagascar and Mauritius also reflected the hues of tri-colours to mark the celebrations for India’s Independence Day. 

A number of world leaders also greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion including Australia, Nepal, Bhutan and Sri Lanka.

Also Read: Ashoka Chakra: 24 Spokes Of The Indian Tricolour Wheel High
