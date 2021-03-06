Top StoriesNational

Bengal: 6 BJP Workers Injured In Bomb Attack

By Pratidin Bureau
Pic Courtesy - ANI
38

Six Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers were seriously injured in an alleged crude bomb blast in Rampur village of South 24 Parganas district late Friday night.

The injured were brought to Canning Subdivision Hospital for treatment. The injured BJP workers alleged that the bomb was hurled at them by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers when they were returning from a wedding.

The police has started an investigation into the incident.

Related News

Dalai Lama Receives First COVID Vaccine Shot In Himachal

Priyanka Gandhi Plucking Tea Leaves During Off Season: Union…

Paramananda Rajbongshi Quits AGP, Joins BJP

Huge Cache Of Heroin, Cough Syrup Seized In Guwahati

Incidents of political violence have been regularly making headlines in poll-bound West Bengal.

The elections for 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal will begin on March 27. The state is going to witness eight-phase Assembly polls this year. (ANI)

You might also like
Uncategorized

Senior BPF Leader Hemendra Nath Brahma Joins UPPL

Regional

Himanta sets Aug 15 deadline to shut madrassas, tols

Sports

India reaches finals of women’s Asian Champions Trophy

Top Stories

Elvis Presley’s Grandson Who Resembled Him Dies

Top Stories

Many Dead, Several Injured In Afghan-Taliban Conflict

Regional

Robbery In Mankachar, One Attacked

Comments
Loading...