Top StoriesNational

Bengal: Al-Qaeda Conspirator Arrested By NIA

By Pratidin Bureau
46

A suspected Al-Qaeda conspirator was arrested by the National Investigative Agency (NIA) on Monday in West Bengal for allegedly carrying out anti-national activities.

The suspect, identified as 32-year old Abdul Momin  Mondal, is a resident of Murshidabad in West Bengal and has been placed under arrest.

On September, a case was registered pertaining to anti-national activities by a group of Jihadi terrorists consisting of more than 10 members inspired by the globally proscribed terrorist organisation Al-Qaeda. They were planning to carry out terror attacks in different parts of the country including West Bengal, Delhi and Kerala.

Related News

Former RS Member Bhagirathi Majhi Dies at 66

19 Dead, 22 Wounded In Afghan Varsity Attack

Burha Xattriya Basistha Dev Sarma Tests Negative for…

Private: Family Of 5 Commits Suicide Allegedly Due To…

As per investigation reports, Abdul was working as a teacher in Raipur Darur Huda Islamia Madrasa in Murshidabad district in West Bengal. He was found to be involved in a series of conspiratorial meetings convened by the members of Al-Qaeda.

Abdul was making new recruitments for the group and raising funds to carry out terror attacks in the country. The NIA recovered digital devices from his residence upon searching.

Accused Abdul Momin Mondal was produced before the District Court, Murshidabad, West Bengal today and a transit remand was sought for transporting him to New Delhi. The court granted the request. 

You might also like
National

All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2 Mission

National

UPSC allows candidates to change prelims exam centre

Regional

CAB: AGP MLAs to meet today

Regional

AGP Challenges Tarun Gogoi Over Anti-CAA Protests

Sports

ICC Awards 19: Kohli wins ICC Spirit of Cricket Award

Business

Guwahati: KCC Instructs Business Establishments To Limit Business Hours

Comments
Loading...