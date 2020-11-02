Bengal: Al-Qaeda Conspirator Arrested By NIA

A suspected Al-Qaeda conspirator was arrested by the National Investigative Agency (NIA) on Monday in West Bengal for allegedly carrying out anti-national activities.

The suspect, identified as 32-year old Abdul Momin Mondal, is a resident of Murshidabad in West Bengal and has been placed under arrest.

On September, a case was registered pertaining to anti-national activities by a group of Jihadi terrorists consisting of more than 10 members inspired by the globally proscribed terrorist organisation Al-Qaeda. They were planning to carry out terror attacks in different parts of the country including West Bengal, Delhi and Kerala.

As per investigation reports, Abdul was working as a teacher in Raipur Darur Huda Islamia Madrasa in Murshidabad district in West Bengal. He was found to be involved in a series of conspiratorial meetings convened by the members of Al-Qaeda.

Abdul was making new recruitments for the group and raising funds to carry out terror attacks in the country. The NIA recovered digital devices from his residence upon searching.

Accused Abdul Momin Mondal was produced before the District Court, Murshidabad, West Bengal today and a transit remand was sought for transporting him to New Delhi. The court granted the request.