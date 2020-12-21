Bengal BJP MP’s Wife Joins TMC, Husband Wants Divorce

In a surprising turn of events, Bengal BJP youth front president Saumitra Khan’s wife, Sujata Mondal Khan, has joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday citing that the state’s main opposition party was filling its ranks with corrupt and ambitious leaders from other parties by promising them high posts.

The 32-year old woman, who did not hold any important post in the BJP, alleged that she was not shown any respect in the BJP although she worked hard for it when the party was struggling.

“I observed with pain that people who are corrupt and over-ambitious, those who can be called rotten apples, are being herded into the BJP. There is no place for hardworking people who fight for their principles,” Sujata Khan said.

“I married him going against the wishes of my family. I love him and will always do so. I still have the red sindoor (vermilion) on my forehead. Can a personal relationship end in divorce because of politics? No TMC leader told me that I have to divorce him to join the ruling party,” she added.

Her husband on the other hand, Saumitra Mondal, called a media conference after her sudden move and declared that he will send her divorce papers within 24 hours.

“I am heartbroken to see 10 years of companionship coming to an end in this manner. The Lakshmi (the Hindu goddess of prosperity) of my home has been stolen,” said Khan as tears rolled down his cheeks. “Sujata, I will send you papers for mutual divorce. Please sign them and do not use Khan, my surname, from today,” he said.

“We had some differences during the past few months. She wanted an important position in the BJP but I had no inkling that she was drifting away from me,” he added.

Saumitra Khan is a former TMC leader who join the BJP in January 2019. He was made the president of the state youth front president about three months ago.

Furthremore, Sujata Khan was welcomed into the TMC by Lok Sabha member Saugata Roy and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh.

“Sujata is like my daughter. We are happy to have her in the party,” said Roy.