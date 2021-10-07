Bengal: BJP State Secretary Sabyasachi Dutta Joins TMC

BJP state secretary and the former mayor of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC), Sabyasachi Dutta, has joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday.

He joined the TMC in presence of other party leaders at TMC secretary general and cabinet minister Partha Chatterjee’s room.

“We inducted Dutta in the party, as per his request, on the very day our leader Mamata Banerjee took oath as an MLA. She has approved Dutta’s induction into the party,” Chatterjee said.

It is to mention that Dutta had joined the BJP two years ago after quitting the TMC. He claimed that some misunderstanding had prompted his exit from the state’s ruling party, but that has been resolved.

“From 2011 to 2021, I was an MLA. I held the post of BMC mayor for several terms. There was some misunderstanding within the party. But that has been cleared. My new journey with the TMC begins from today,” he added.

During the April-May Assembly elections, Dutta lost the Bidhannagar seat to TMC’s Sujit Bose.

Earlier in September, former union minister and ex-BJP MP Babul Supriyo joined TMC.