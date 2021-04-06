Bengal: EVMs Found In TMC Leader’s House, Sector Officer Suspended

In yet another incident of irregularity, this time from West Bengal, EVMs and VVPATs were found at the residence of a TMC leader in West Bengal’s Uluberia, after which the Election Commission of India (ECI) suspended the sector officer on Tuesday amid the third phase of elections.

According to ANI, EC said that the sector officer Tapan Sarkar went with reserved EVM and slept at a relative’s house who happened to be a TMC leader. It was a reserved EVM that has been removed from the election process.

“This is a gross violation of EC’s instructions for which he has been suspended and charges will be framed for major punishment. The said EVM and VVPAT have been taken out of the stock and shall not be used in the polls. Severe action will be taken against all involved,” the EC said in a statement.

Meanwhile, police reached the scene soon after and had to resort to lathi charge to disperse the crowd who gathered there. The EVMs and VVPATs were then recovered by the police and taken to a safe place.

This comes close on the heels of an incident in Assam where an EVM was found inside the car of BJP candidate Krishendu Paul in Karimganj just after the conclusion of the second phase of assembly elections.

The third phase of West Bengal Assembly elections is currently underway for 31 seats.