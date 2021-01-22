Top StoriesNational

Bengal Forest Minister Resigns From Mamata Banerjee's cabinet

Ahead of the assembly polls, West Bengal forest minister Rajib Banerjee on Friday quit the Mamata Banarjee cabinet without citing any reason.

Banerjee, in a letter to the chief minister, said he was tendering his resignation as a cabinet minister, but did not cite any reason.

“It has been a great honour and privilege to serve the people of West Bengal. I heartily convey my gratitude for getting this opportunity,” he said in the letter.

Banerjee also said that a copy of the resignation letter has been forwarded to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for “necessary action”.

With this move, Rajib joined the league of many TMC leaders who have resigned from the state government in recent weeks.

Earlier last month, former transport minister Suvendu Adhikari had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

