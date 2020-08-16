Top StoriesNational

Bengal: Guv Alleges Raj Bhawan ‘Under Surveillance’

By Pratidin Bureau
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar alleged on Sunday the Raj Bhavan has been placed under surveillance, and the action “undermines the sanctity of the institution”.

A PTI report stated making the startling claim, Dhankhar, who has often crossed swords with the TMC government over a host of issues in the past one year, also said that lawlessness is persisting in the state.

“I would like to tell you all that the Raj Bhavan is under surveillance. It undermines the sanctity of the Raj Bhavan. I will do everything to protect its sanctity,” Dhankhar told to PTI

