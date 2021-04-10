NationalTop Stories

Bengal Polls: Four Killed in Violence at Cooch Behar

By Pratidin Bureau
56

Four people were killed in a clash outside a polling booth in Cooch Behar district in West Bengal during the fourth phase of polls which is underway in 44 seats.

According to police, the CISF personnel allegedly opened fire after coming under attack from locals who attempted to snatch their rifles. The incident took place in Sitalkuchi area, the official said.

The police further informed that a scuffle took place and locals gheraoed them and attempted to snatch their rifles following which the CISF opened fire.

Election officials said a report on the incident has been sought from the district officials.

However, the Trinamool Congress and BJP blamed each other for the violence. The TMC alleged that the BJP was behind the killing, while the saffron party claimed that the deceased was its polling agent at the booth and pointed the accusing finger at the ruling party in the state.

