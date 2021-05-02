Bengal Polls: Mamata Trailing Nandigram, BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari On Lead

Latest trend suggest that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is trailing in Nandigram constituency with her BJP rival Suvendu Adhikari leading with around 5,000 votes.

Just before the state went to polls, Adhikari who was a TMC leader, defected the party and joined the BJP. This led to a series of defections by TMC members.

It is to mention that Adhikari has vowed to quit politics if he doesn’t defeat Mamata Banerjee by more than 50,000 votes.