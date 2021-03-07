Bengal Polls: PM Modi To Address Mega Rally In Kolkata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold the first rally in West Bengal on March 7 after the announcement of the assembly poll schedule.

The rally will be held at the Brigade Parade ground in Kolkata.

The public rally will be held a day after BJP announced its first list of 57 candidates for the polls and two days after incumbent Trinamool Congress (TMC) announced the list of 291 candidates.

The elections for the 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal will begin on March 27. The state is going to witness eight-phase Assembly polls this year.

West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray.