Top StoriesNational

Bengal Polls: PM Modi To Address Mega Rally In Kolkata

By Pratidin Bureau
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold the first rally in West Bengal on March 7 after the announcement of the assembly poll schedule.

The rally will be held at the Brigade Parade ground in Kolkata.

The public rally will be held a day after BJP announced its first list of 57 candidates for the polls and two days after incumbent Trinamool Congress (TMC) announced the list of 291 candidates.

Related News

One More Held In Pre-Matric Minority Scholarship Scam

Assam Elections: Congress To Contest 40 Seats In Phase I |…

Assam Reports COVID Death After Gap Of 5 Days

AGP Leader Satyabrat Kalita Quits Party

The elections for the 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal will begin on March 27. The state is going to witness eight-phase Assembly polls this year.

West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray.

You might also like
Business

Indian government signs agreement with World Bank to develop Biopharmaceuticals

Top Stories

COVID-19 Bangaigaon: Med Representatives Can’t Work For 10 Days

Regional

Former CM Tarun Gogoi Critical, Shifted to ICU

National

JP Nadda Elected Unopposed as New BJP Chief

Regional

Man attacked in extortion case

Regional

Drugs Claim Life of One at Bamunimaidam

Comments
Loading...