Bengal Post-Poll Violence: CBI Detains 2, Registers 21 FIRs

By Pratidin Bureau

In a latest development in cases of post-poll violence in West Bengal, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday detained two people from Nadia district and registered 21 FIRs.

Several incidents of violence have been reported at various places after the announcement of the Assembly poll results on May 2.

The TMC chief Mamata Banerjee alleged that in the ongoing CBI probe into post-poll violence, BJP workers are accompanying CBI officials to villages.

“In post-poll violence, five BJP workers and 16 TMC workers had died. We have no problem with CBI, but why are they taking BJP leaders with them to villages? National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and all other commissions have become political, all their members are from BJP,” she said.

Earlier this month, Calcutta High Court ordered a court-monitored CBI probe into the incidents of post-poll violence in the state.

The High Court also ordered to set up Special Investigation Teams (SIT) for investigation and senior officers from West Bengal cadre will be a part of the team. The court also directed the state government to take immediate steps for compensation for the victims of post-poll violence.

