West Bengal: TMC Leader Who Was Shot, Succumbs To Injuries

A local TMC leader, who was shot at by unidentified miscreants, succumbed to his injuries in West Bengal’s Siliguri on Tuesday.

The deceased TMC leader was identified as Mohammmad Suleiman. He was the booth president of the party’s SC/ST/OBC wing of Balaram Anchal (organisational area).

On Sunday evening, the TMC leader was shot at by bike-borne assailants at Gondar More in Rajganj area of Jalpaiguri district.

Suleiman was admitted to a state-run hospital in Fulbari and later shifted to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in Siliguri, where he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday morning.

No arrests have been made so far.

Local MLA Khageswar Roy said that police is investigating to ascertain whether the murder was a fallout of political or business rivalry.