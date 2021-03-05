Bengal: TMC Releases Candidates List For 291 Seats

Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have announced the list of candidates for 291 Assembly seats for the upcoming elections in the state.



Mamata Banerjee will contest from Nandigram. “When I say something, I keep my word,” Banerjee said and added that she will go to Nandigram on March 9 and file her nomination on March 10.



TMC has also decided to field 50 women candidates in the upcoming election. 27 newcomers will contest the elections.

“We are the first political party to announce the candidate list. Today, we are releasing a list of 291 candidates, which includes 50 women, 79 SCs, 17 STs and 42 Muslim candidates. On three seats of north Bengal, we are not putting up our candidates. In three seats — Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Kurseong — Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) will contest the elections and whoever wins will support us,” announced the TMC chief.

