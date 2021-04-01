Bengal: TMC Worker Stabbed To Death On Polling Day

Hours before polling started, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) was killed after being allegedly stabbed to death by a group of men in Bengal’s Paschim Medinipur district on Thursday.

As per a report, the deceased identified as one Uttam Dolui (48), was at a local club in Keshpur area when around 10-15 men allegedly attacked him with sharp weapons. He was rushed to a hospital soon after but was declared dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, Dolui’s family has alleged that “BJP goons” are behind the attack and wants to instill fear among voters ahead of polling.

The BJP has refuted the allegations saying that they are confident about winning the Keshpur seat and there was no reason to resort to such act of violence.

Police said seven have been arrested in connection to the incident. Investigation is underway.

After receiving the news of the death, the Election Commission of India has sought a report from district authorities over the incident.