Legendary actor from West Bengal Soumitra Chatterjee tested positive for COVID-19 this morning.

Following the detection of the contagion in the 85-yearold thespian, he was admitted to the Belle Vue hospital in Kolkata.

However, he has been reported to be stable with mild fever.

One of the most prolific and celebrated actors of Bengal, Chatterjee is a recipient of Padma Bhushan and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Tagore Ratna. He had also received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2012.