Bengaluru: 5 of a Family Found Dead Including a 9 Month old

Five members of a family, including a nine-month old infant were found dead at their home in Bengaluru, while a two-an-a-half-year-old girl child has barely survived the trauma and is undergoing treatment, said police official.

The incident came to light when the head of the family, Hallegere Shankar, who was away, came home after four days, as his repeated calls to family members had gone unanswered.

Police suspect that the deaths might have occurred four days ago, allegedly as part of a suicide pact, a PTI report said.

The deceased are Shankar’s wife Bharathi (51), daughters Sinchana (34), Sindhurani (31), and son Madhusagar (25), and nine-month-old grandson.

While the four adults were found hanging from the ceiling in different rooms, the infant was lying on the bed and might have died of starvation, officials said, adding that the bodies were in a heavily decomposed state.

Police have rescued Sinchana’s two-and-a-half-year-old daughter who was found in a state of unconsciousness, due to starvation, and termed her survival as “miracle”.

The girl was rushed to a nearby private hospital where she is undergoing treatment and has gained consciousness. Doctors have said her condition is stable, officials said.

Apparently, Shankar’s elder daughter had separated from her husband and had been living with the family due to marital issues, while the younger daughter had come for the delivery, sources said, the report said.

Police are questioning Shankar, who brings out a tabloid, about what might have led the family members to suicide and his whereabouts for the last four days.

Shankar told reporters that there were family issues, and one of his daughters had separated from her husband.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death and further investigations are on. They said they are also questioning the neighbours.

