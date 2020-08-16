NationalTop Stories

Bengaluru Violence: Accused Dies, Tests COVID-19+

By Pratidin Bureau
237

The man, who was accused of Bengaluru violence at the DJ Halli area, died at Bowring Hospital during treatment on Saturday, police said to ANI.

According to the ANI report police said Sayyad Nadeem had complained of chest pain, stomach pain and breathlessness and was tested positive for COVID-19.

Nadeem was arrested on August 12 and was under judicial custody.

The accused who have been arrested in connection with violence were taken to DJ Halli Police station for interrogation and medical

The violence broke out in parts of Bengaluru on August 11, over a “derogatory” social media post by Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy’s nephew, Naveen, who was later arrested. At least two people were killed and nearly 60 police personnel were injured in the incident.

