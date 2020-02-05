Berlin film festival 2020: Filmmaker Rima Das is on 14Plus jury

Indian filmmaker Rima Das has been invited to be on the 14Plus International Jury at this year’s Berlin International Film Festival 2020. The other jury members for the 14plus category are Iran’s Abbas Amini and South Africa’s Jenna Bass.

Sharing her joy Rima Das says, “Being on the jury of Berlin International Film Festival is a huge honor and responsibility. I feel blessed that I have got this opportunity at an early stage in my journey. It’s only last year that Bulbul Can Sing was part of Generation 14 Plus. This is even more special since the Generation section showcases films for children and youth, which are very close to my heart. I hope more filmmakers in India as well are inspired to make films for children and youth.”

Berlinale is one of the most sought-after international film festivals for filmmakers and film lovers. Rima Das returns as a jury member after her film Bulbul Can Sing received the ‘Special Mention’ by the Generation 14plus International Jury at the Berlin International Film Festival 2019.

The award ceremony for the Generation 14plus competition will take place on February 28. Rima Das has been described as one of the “Most Influential Young Indians of 2018” by GQ India. While her 2017 film “Village Rock stars” premiered at Toronto International Film Festival. Her 2018 film “Bulbul Can Sing” received a Special Mention from the 14plus International Jury.