Best News Channel Award for ‘Pratidin Time’

‘Pratidin Time’ on Wednesday received the best news channel award in the ‘Biju Phukan Award 2020’. The award distribution ceremony was held at the NEDFI house in Guwahati.

On the other hand, Nitumoni Saikia, Editor in chief of Pratidin Time received Special Journalism award for his contribution in the field of Journalism. A total of thirty awards have given in thirty different categories.

Assamese filmmaker Rima Das received the award for her contribution to the Assamese film. NGO ‘Ushah’ received the Award for the work for the safety of child rights, while, Bidyut Kumar Bhuyan received the award for his work in the field of the ‘safety of animals’. In the Social Service category, Biraj Hazarika and Naresh Jain jointly received the award.