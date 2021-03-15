Beyonce Breaks Grammy Record With 28th Win

The 63rd edition of the Grammys was hosted on Sunday evening in Los Angeles amid coronavirus stir. The largest music award ceremony turned to be historic for Beyonce, as she becomes the female artist with the most trophies. She has 28 Grammys now, surpassing the record held by singer Alison Krauss.
The big three Grammys were fetched by Billie Eilish (Record of the Year for Everything I Wanted), Taylor Swift (Album of the Year for Folkore) and H.E.R (Song of the Year for I Can’t Breathe).
Megan Thee Stallion who scored the highest number of Grammys – Best New Artist, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for Savage.
Trevor Noah opened the ceremony and said, “I know that you haven’t been able to go to a concert in a long time — neither have I. So tonight we’re bringing the concert to you”.
Here’s the complete winners’ list:
Album of the year
“Folklore” by Taylor Swift
Song of the year
“I Can’t Breathe” by Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas
Record of the year
“Everything I wanted” by Billie Eilish
Best pop solo performance
“Watermelon” by Harry Styles
Best pop duo/group performance
“Rain on Me” by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande
Best R&B album
“Bigger Love” by John Legend
Best R&B performance
“Black Parade” by Beyonce
Best traditional R&B performance
“Anything For You” by Ledisi
Best progressive R&B album
“It is what it is” by Thundercat
Best R&B song
“Better Than I Imagined” by Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndeogeocello & Gabriella Wilson
Best new artist
Megan Thee Stallion
Best rap performance
“Savage” by Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce
Best rap song
“Savage” by Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce
Best rap album
“King’s Disease” by Nas
Bets melodic rap performance
“Lockdown” by Anderson .Paak
Best traditional pop vocal album
“American Standard” by James Taylor
Best music video
“Brown Skin Girl” by Beyonce
Best song written for visual media
“No Time to Die” by Billie Eilish
Best compilation soundtrack for visual media
Jojo Rabbit
Best score soundtrack for visual media
Joker by Hildur Guonadottir
Best global music album
“Twice as Tall” by Burna Boy
Best dance recording
“10%” by Kaytranada featuring Kali Uchis
Best dance/electronic album
“Bubba” by Kaytranada
Best contemporary instrumental album
“Live at the Royal Albert Hall” by Snarky Puppy
Best rock performance
“Shameika” by Fiona Apple
Best metal performance
“Bum-Rush” by Body Count
Best rock album
“The New Abnormal” by The Strokes
Best rock song
“Stay High” by Brittany Howard
Best alternative music album
“Fetch the Bolt Cutters” by Fiona Apple
Best country solo performance
“When My Amy Prays” by Vince Gill
Best country duo/group performance “
“10,000 Hours” by Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber
Best country album
“Wildcard” by Miranda Lambert
Best country song
“Crowded Table” by Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby & Lori McKenna
Best new age album
“More Guitar Stories” by Jim “Kimo” West
Best jazz vocal album
“Secrets Are the Best Stories” by Kurt Elling Featuring Danilo Pérez
Best improvised jazz solo
“All Blues” by Chick Corea, Soloist Track From: Trilogy 2 (Chick Corea, Christian Mcbride & Brian Blade)
Best jazz instrumental album
“Trilogy 2” by Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade
Best large jazz ensemble album
“Data Lords” by Maria Schneider Orchestra
Best Latin jazz album
“Four Questions” by Arturo O’farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
Best gospel performance/song
“Movin’ On” by Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music