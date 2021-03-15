Beyonce Breaks Grammy Record With 28th Win

The 63rd edition of the Grammys was hosted on Sunday evening in Los Angeles amid coronavirus stir. The largest music award ceremony turned to be historic for Beyonce, as she becomes the female artist with the most trophies. She has 28 Grammys now, surpassing the record held by singer Alison Krauss.

The big three Grammys were fetched by Billie Eilish (Record of the Year for Everything I Wanted), Taylor Swift (Album of the Year for Folkore) and H.E.R (Song of the Year for I Can’t Breathe).

Megan Thee Stallion who scored the highest number of Grammys – Best New Artist, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for Savage.

Trevor Noah opened the ceremony and said, “I know that you haven’t been able to go to a concert in a long time — neither have I. So tonight we’re bringing the concert to you”.

Here’s the complete winners’ list:

Album of the year

“Folklore” by Taylor Swift

Song of the year

“I Can’t Breathe” by Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas

Record of the year

“Everything I wanted” by Billie Eilish

Best pop solo performance

“Watermelon” by Harry Styles

Best pop duo/group performance

“Rain on Me” by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande

Best R&B album

“Bigger Love” by John Legend

Best R&B performance

“Black Parade” by Beyonce

Best traditional R&B performance

“Anything For You” by Ledisi

Best progressive R&B album

“It is what it is” by Thundercat

Best R&B song

“Better Than I Imagined” by Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndeogeocello & Gabriella Wilson

Best new artist

Megan Thee Stallion

Best rap performance

“Savage” by Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce

Best rap song

“Savage” by Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce

Best rap album

“King’s Disease” by Nas

Bets melodic rap performance

“Lockdown” by Anderson .Paak

Best traditional pop vocal album

“American Standard” by James Taylor

Best music video

“Brown Skin Girl” by Beyonce

Best song written for visual media

“No Time to Die” by Billie Eilish

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media

Jojo Rabbit

Best score soundtrack for visual media

Joker by Hildur Guonadottir

Best global music album

“Twice as Tall” by Burna Boy

Best dance recording

“10%” by Kaytranada featuring Kali Uchis

Best dance/electronic album

“Bubba” by Kaytranada

Best contemporary instrumental album

“Live at the Royal Albert Hall” by Snarky Puppy

Best rock performance

“Shameika” by Fiona Apple

Best metal performance

“Bum-Rush” by Body Count

Best rock album

“The New Abnormal” by The Strokes

Best rock song

“Stay High” by Brittany Howard

Best alternative music album

“Fetch the Bolt Cutters” by Fiona Apple

Best country solo performance

“When My Amy Prays” by Vince Gill

Best country duo/group performance “

“10,000 Hours” by Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber

Best country album

“Wildcard” by Miranda Lambert

Best country song

“Crowded Table” by Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby & Lori McKenna

Best new age album

“More Guitar Stories” by Jim “Kimo” West

Best jazz vocal album

“Secrets Are the Best Stories” by Kurt Elling Featuring Danilo Pérez

Best improvised jazz solo

“All Blues” by Chick Corea, Soloist Track From: Trilogy 2 (Chick Corea, Christian Mcbride & Brian Blade)

Best jazz instrumental album

“Trilogy 2” by Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade

Best large jazz ensemble album

“Data Lords” by Maria Schneider Orchestra

Best Latin jazz album

“Four Questions” by Arturo O’farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Best gospel performance/song

“Movin’ On” by Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music