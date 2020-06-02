BFI recommends Lovlina for Arjuna award

Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has recommended Boxer Lovlina Borgohain for the prestigious Arjuna award. BFI made its final list of nominees after careful consideration.

Amit Panghal and Vikas Krishan are being recommended for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award while Lovlina Borgohain, Simranjit Kaur, and Manish Kaushik have been chosen for Arjuna Award.

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain on Monday said that it was an “honour” for her to be nominated for the “prestigious” Arjuna Award by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

“It is an honour to be nominated for this prestigious award. Thank you @BFI_official,” she tweeted.

“Borgohain and Kaur have been two of the most talented young women boxers we have produced in the recent few years and they have proved it with their credentials,” BFI said in a statement.

Borgohain secured two bronze medals at the last two World Championships, Kaur won a silver each at the 2018 World Championships as well as the 2019 Asian Championships.