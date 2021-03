Raijor Dal member Bhaben Barua on Saturday quit Raijor Dal after being denied a ticket from the Chabua constituency for the upcoming Assam Assembly Elections.

Dwipyonjyoti Phukan will be fighting the Chabua seat.

Barua was the former Minister of State for Health in the Asom Gana Parishad government.

Comments are yet to be made from the newly floated party on Barua’s decision.

Raijor Dal will be contesting 18 Assembly seats in the first phase of Assembly elections.