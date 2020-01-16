Bhairabkunda Festival starts today

The eighth edition of the Bhairabkunda Tourism festival starts on Thursday, to celebrate the diverse culture of Assam.

The five-day celebrations to be held at Bhairabkunda, a popular picnic spot located in the Udalguri district. The festival is aimed at boosting the tourism sector of the spot, to attract more tourists apart from picnickers.

It may be mentioned here that Bhairabkunda is located in the Himalayan foothills adjoining Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Bhutan. Its scenic beauty has been able to make it to the tourism map of the country.

Apart from showcasing the culture, the Bhairabkunda fest will feature a series of adventure sports Paragliding, elephant safari, helicopter joy riding, etc. Foodies will have a wide array of ethnic dishes to select from. Fashion show presenting ethnic collection and cultural nights with local and invited artists is the main attractions.

Seminars on eco-tourism will also be held to further aid in promoting tourism, keeping the environment in consideration, have also been arranged.

The Bhairabkunda Festival to continue to Jan 20. According to the festival committee, the event will reflect the age-old bond of unity and integrity among the ethnic and groups, including those from neighboring Bhutan and Arunachal Pradesh.