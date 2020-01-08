Bharat Bandh: Assam Govt. Instruct Employees To Attend Office

The Assam government has instructed all the government employees to attend office on Wednesday by boycotting the protests called by the trade unions.

The state government has instructed that no work should remain pending in the name of protests and that the employees should be present in their respective departments or else their one-day salary will be deducted.

Meanwhile, normal life has come to a grinding halt in Guwahati and other parts of the state as the trade unions have called for a 12-hour Bharat Bandh today against the anti-public policy of the central government.

The trade unions have called for the demonstration demanding the scrapping of Citizenship (Amendment) Act and in protest against the violation of labour rules.

The trade unions which have taken part in the strike include All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), Self-Employed Women’s Association (SEWA), All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), Labour Progressive Federation (LPF), United Trade Union Congress (UTUC), Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) and Trade Union Coordination Centre (TUCC).

Protestors are seen protesting in different parts of the state by burning tyres in roads and also observed rail-blockade at Koliabor, Jakhalabandha.