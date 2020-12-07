Top StoriesNational

Bharat Bandh From 11 AM To 3 PM Tomorrow

By Pratidin Bureau
Image Source: PTI
The nationwide strike or Bharat Bandh called by farmers and several farmers’ organizations against the new agricultural reforms will begin at 11am and continue till 3 pm on Tuesday.

 “We don’t want to cause problems for a common man. Therefore, we will begin at 11am, so that they could leave for office on time. Work hours in offices will end by 3pm,” spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union Rakesh Tikait was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. “People can show their card and leave,” Tikait said.

Since last 12 days, Indian farmers especially from the states of Punjab and Haryana have been protesting against the Centre’s new agricultural laws that were passed in September.

Road blockades and services such as transport and banking may be affected. However, medical services, media, and other essential services’ movements will be allowed.

According to an NDTV report, sit-in protests are likely to take place in Karnataka, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Telangana and northeastern states of Tripura and Assam, besides others.

