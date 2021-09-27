Bharat Bandh Gets Partial Support In Cachar, 20 Reportedly Held

The Bharat Bandh called by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha against the three contentious farm laws witnessed partial support in Cachar on Monday.

As per reports, police detained 20 Left members in front of the Cachar district Deputy Commissioner’s office who were seen demonstrating there.

A majority of both government and private offices, educational institutions, shops, commercial establishments across Assam was open.

However, normal life was affected in the districts of southern Assam that somewhat followed the country-wide shutdown call from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Public transportation was also fewer in these parts of the region. Some offices and other commercial establishments remained closed as well.