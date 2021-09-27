Bharat Bandh: Highways Blocked, Trains Cancelled In Punjab & Haryana

Farmer organisations have called a “Bharat Bandh” today to mark one year since they were passed against the three contentious farm laws. The bandh began at 6 am and will continue till 4 pm today.

National highways, state highways, link road and railway tracks have been severally blocked in both Punjab and Haryana, bringing road and rail traffic to a halt.

Farmers have started protesting at over 350 places in Punjab. Punjab’s Additional Director General of Police(AGDP) has issued instructions to the police forces of the state to ensure law and order at protest places. A close watch is being kept at all the dharna sites. In Haryana too, highways are blocked 25 places alone in the Jind district.

As reported by PTI. throughout the duration of the strike, the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has called for the closure of government and private offices, educational and other institutions, shops, industries and commercial establishments.

However, the SKM assured that all emergency establishments and essential services, including hospitals, medical stores, relief and rescue work and people attending to personal emergencies, will be exempted. The bandh will be enforced in a voluntary and peaceful manner.

The strike has garnered support from various political parties. While Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has extended support to the bandh, Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav has announced he will participate in the nationwide strike.

The Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu governments, too, have declared complete support to the Bandh. Congress has also said it will be joining the protests on Monday, reported PTI.