Bharat Bandh: Normal Life Hits in Assam

The Bharat Bandh called by the Farmers’ Association has affected the normal life in Assam as vehicles go off roads creating problems for the commuters.

Several trade and transport unions have extended support to the bandh and almost all opposition parties have backed their demands.

As many as 13 opposition parties from Assam including Congress, AJP and Left parties have extended support to the nationwide strike.

Police patrolling across the state has been increased to ensure peaceful shutdown.

The security forces are also keeping a vigil at the railway stations to avoid any ‘Rail Roko’ protest in the state.

Normal life has been affected as commercial vehicles off the roads in view of the shut down.

Farmer leaders said their strike will remain peaceful and that no shops and establishments will be forcibly closed on account of the Bandh. “There will be complete ‘Bharat bandh’ till 3 pm Tuesday, but emergency services will be allowed,” farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal told reporters.

On the eve of the nationwide strike, the Centre asked all states and Union Territories to tighten security and that peace and tranquility must be maintained during the strike.

Police also detained a few people that were protesting in front of Janata Bhawan in Guwahati in support of the Bharat Bandh called by farmer unions.