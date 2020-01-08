Bharat Bandh: Normal life hits in Assam

The Bharat Bandh called by 10 trade unions in protest against different issues has affected normal life in Guwahati and other parts of the state.

Public transport kept off the roads across the state for which commuters faced problems in travelling from one place to another.

The schools, colleges, business establishments, shops remain closed and many exams have been postponed till January 10.

The bandh also affected train services in parts of the state as protestors blocked railway lines.

Apart from the scrapping of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the trade unions also demanded a hike in the minimum wage to Rs. 21,000-Rs. 24,000 per month.

The trade unions also demanded the privatization of public sector undertakings.

Moreover, banking services have also been interrupted as the banks have also extended their support in the strike.

Senior officials at the NF Railway headquarters in Maligaon told Northeast Now on Tuesday evening that all long-distance and short-distance trains would run as per the schedule.

“Trains services in the northeast will not be affected,” the railway officials said.

It has also been seen that protestors observed the bandh by burning tyres in the roads.